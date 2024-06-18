Barrow bring in ex-Huddersfield winger Mahoney

Connor Mahoney has played in the Championship for five different clubs [Rex Features]

Barrow have brought in winger Connor Mahoney as the latest addition to their first-team squad.

He joins on a two-year deal after being released by Huddersfield Town.

The 27-year-old reunites with the Bluebirds' new head coach Stephen Clemence after playing under him last season on loan at Gillingham, where he scored seven goals in 42 appearances.

"I'm now just really excited for what the future holds," Mahoney told the club's website.

But as Mahoney joins, Ben Whitfield will leave Barrow after being unable to agree terms on a new contract.