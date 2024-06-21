Barrow announce sponsorship with Canadian province

Before joining Canada, Newfoundland was a dominion of the British Empire [Getty Images]

Barrow have announced a shirt sponsorship deal with the government of the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

As part of the deal, the club will wear the name and brand of the province - featuring a maple leaf - on the front of their shirts for the next two seasons.

Newfoundland and Labrador is the youngest province of Canada having joined in March 1949.

Minister for Immigration, Population Growth and Skills, Gerry Byrne said that the deal would allow the province "to be showcased on a global stage".

"The truly global audience that professional English football has achieved will allow Newfoundland and Labrador to be promoted and featured to millions of viewers as a welcoming place to live, work and visit on an incredible level," he added.

“As Barrow AFC players wear Newfoundland and Labrador with pride on their jerseys, soon we will all be cheering along with pride of our own as the team takes the field."

Barrow finished narrowly outside the League Two play-off places last season with Stephen Clemence taking charge following the departure of Pete Wild at the end of their 2023-24 campaign.

"There is a natural empathy between our two hard-working blue-collar communities who also enjoy life to the fullest," co-owner of Barrow AFC, Tony Shearer, added.

"This partnership provides an exciting international platform for both parties, and I know we’ll enjoy working together."