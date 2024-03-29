Barrow 3-1 Grimsby Town

Cole Stockton scored twice as Barrow moved closer to securing a League Two play-off place with a home win over lowly Grimsby Town.

The Cumbrian side have never appeared in a play-off in the EFL but an unbeaten March campaign has bolstered their chances.

Stockton broke the deadlock after 11 minutes with his sixth goal since joining on loan from Burton Albion in the January transfer window.

The former Morecambe goal machine doubled the Bluebirds' lead in the 22nd minute with a simple tap-in after Dom Telford's shot following a mazy dribble was stopped on the line.

Barrow looked set for a routine three points but Grimsby kept up the pressure in the second half and saw Kieran Green hit the post with a header.

However, Pete Wild's side sealed victory after 81 minutes as midfielder Robbie Gotts drilled in a low shot from the edge of the area.

Gotts' goal was extra insurance as Justin Obikwu fired in after 88 minutes to give the Mariners a consolation.

Barrow's latest win stretched their unbeaten run to six games - all in March - with four victories and two draws and leaves them fifth in League Two.

Match report supplied by PA Media.