Barros wins LSC pole vault crown; Paden 4th

May 21—SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State junior and Clovis High 2021 grad Camryn Barros captured the Lone Star Conference women's pole vault title earlier this month while teammate and Portales High 2022 alum Kylyie Paden came in fourth.

Barros tied Texas-Tyler junior Abeni Kratzmeyer for the top spot at 11 feet,11 3/4 inches, but earned the No. 1 standing based on fewer misses. Meantime, Paden shared third with sophomore Olivia Mitchell of Tyler at 11-6 1/2 , but settled for the lower spot in the standings based on misses.

Barros was named to the All-LSC first team on Friday.