Barron could be in Scotland squad - gossip

Connor Barron is a Scotland Under-21 international [SNS]

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron could be a surprise inclusion in Scotland's Euro 2024 squad. (Sun)

Dante Polvara was almost in tears as Aberdeen team-mate Jonny Hayes said his Pittodrie goodbyes following the win over Livingston. (Record)

Polvara wants to give Hayes and other departing Dons team-mates a winning send-off against Ross County on Sunday. (Press and Journal - subscription)

Mick Kennedy, whose East Kilbride side are tied at 2-2 with Stranraer before Saturday's SPFL play-off decider, says securing a place in Scottish League 2 would top knocking Aberdeen out of the Scottish Cup as Darvel boss in 2023. (Record)

