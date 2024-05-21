Barron backed for Euros spot

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron has been tipped to make Steve Clarke's 26-man Scotland squad for the Euros by BBC pundit Leanne Crichton.

The 21-year-old has impressed this season and, with former Dons star Lewis Ferguson ruled out of the tournament through injury, Crichton has backed him to make the cut.

It was reported last week that Barron was under consideration, with the central midfielder dubbed a 'wildcard' selection.

The Under-21 international could be on the way out of Pittodrie, with his contract up this summer amid rumoured interest from Italy.

Barron will find out on Wednesday if he has been handed a maiden call-up to the national team when Clarke names 28 players in his initial training squad.

