Barrington DE Lukas VanNess and Lemont senior WR Anthony Sambucci give verbal commits originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Barrington senior three star ranked defensive end Lukas VanNess (6-foot-5, 240 pounds) wrapped up a wild last few months of his recruiting process and today gave the Iowa Hawkeyes his verbal commitment.

"After a great official visit weekend at Iowa meeting with the entire staff incoming recruits and current players it became apparent that Iowa was the right fit and decision for me," VanNess said. "Iowa offers such a family atmosphere that it just can't be created anywhere else."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

VanNess, who was offered a scholarship last week by the Iowa Hawkeye coaches didn't see his recruiting stock really begin to talk off until three weeks ago. VanNess, who had some FCS and limited lower D1 offers at the time attended and performed well at the Lindenwood Megacamp in early June. Immediately after that camp VanNess was able to come away with multiple offers from the likes of Illinois, Kansas, NIU, Wyoming and his recruiting stock took off since that camp and grew to an impressive 31 offers before pledging to the Hawkeyes today.

VanNess is also the Hawkeyes 18th known verbal commitment in the Class of 2020 and the fifth known State of Illinois pledge for Iowa. VanNess joins Decatur MacArthur S AJ Lawson who earlier this weekend also committed to the Hawkeyes along with Richards RB Leshon Williams, Byron OL Tyler Elsbury plus Lena Winslow DT Isaiah Bruce as State of Illinois pledges for Iowa.

Lemont senior WR Anthony Sambucci (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) added an offer from Western Michigan last week and made a return visit to Western Michigan this weekend and on Sunday gave the Broncos and head coach Tim Lester his verbal commitment.

Story continues

"The offer and the opportunity from Western Michigan was just too good for me to pass up," Sambucci said. "I visited again this weekend and after getting to learn more about the coaches and the team I knew I was ready to commit to Western Michigan."

Sanbucci is the 12th known verbal commitment for Western Michigan in the Class of 2020 and the third State of Illinois pledge. Sambucci joins Phillips S Ronald Pledger along with Brother Rice S Giacomo Irace as Land of Lincoln pledges for WMU.