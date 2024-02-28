Barrington girls finish what it started, but what happened in the middle made a difference

BARRINGTON – This is how you find our what you’re made of.

When the Barrington girls basketball team’s starters were on the court during Tuesday’s Division I quarterfinal against Cranston West, it was clearly the better team. Problem was, foul trouble prevented that from happening.

So the Eagles did what teams have to do if they want to win a championship – they found a way. In foul trouble early, Barrington went to its bench and took every punch the Falcons threw at them until the starting group returned in the fourth quarter and put the game away in the final minutes in a 62-50 win that sends the Eagles to Sunday’s semifinals.

“All the teams we’re playing in the playoffs, they’re the best in the state,” Barrington’s Maddie Gill said. “We’re going out there knowing there’s a target on our back and we have to push through adversity.

“That’s what our coach talked about in the beginning – urgency and adversity. Whatever comes at us, this game was tough but we had to come together and we had to play hard together.”

Maddie Gill (shown in action from earlier this season) and the Barrington girls basketball team had to grind on Tuesday night, but put things together late to finish off Cranston West in the D-I quarterfinals.

Barrington led from start to finish – minus two times Cranston West tied the score in the 2:56 into the game and again with 2:06 left in the first half – but couldn’t manage to get the lead anywhere near comfortable until the end.

It wasn’t hard to see why. With junior Isys Dunphy – a dynamic player whose size and athleticism makes her a nightmare of a mismatch – on the bench plagued by fouls, Barrington lacked the explosiveness that made them so successful.

Sitting for most of the second half, it wasn’t coincidence that the Eagles’ best stretch of basketball came when Dunphy returned to the game in the fourth quarter. Cranston West was having its own foul issues and was plagued by a bad shooting night, but a runner by Maia Riccio – who was the Falcons’ offense Tuesday – had them down 48-46 with 4:12 left to play.

In an instant, it was over. With Barrington’s starting five on the court, the Eagles answered with a 13-0 run that saw them hold West to five straight one-shot possessions. When it was over, Barrington led 61-46 with 48.7 seconds left.

“Finally having Isys back in there, we got our flow back and everything started going our way,” Morrissette said. “We started hitting shots again … and it was just an awesome game to watch.”

“When we were finally able to get that going in the fourth quarter, we were back to ourselves,” Gill said. “Playing the way we want to play, being able to get a stop, get it up and get some buckets that way.

“… It was huge for the five of us getting together in the end.”

How Barrington got to that point was impressive. The Eagles weren’t exactly lighting it up from the outside – they made 3 of 22 from deep in the game – but Gill and Janaya Prince-Baquero provided enough offense to help maintain the lead. Barrington was more aggressive on the offensive end and that created more free-throw opportunities that helped keep things afloat.

Lauren Kilpatrick and her fellow benchmates came through in the clutch Tuesday, making most of their minutes and making plays that counted to help Barrington beat Cranston West in the D-I quarterfinals.

But the team’s biggest contributions came from the players who weren’t wracking up points. Junior Ellie Donato and sophomores Kimia Beers, Lauren Kilpatrick and Faith Van Ness played valuable minutes and got the job done doing some of the little things that don’t always show up on a scoresheet as Barrington maintained its lead throughout the game.

“We all have to work together. Everyone has to step up and create roles,” Barrington’s Olivia Morrissette said. “… We’re all part of one team. It doesn’t matter who comes down or who comes up, it doesn’t matter. We have to stay as a team and work together on the court.”

“We had great stuff from the bench today – them executing and getting stops on defense, rebounds,” Gill said. “All the stuff we’ve been grinding out in practice these last couple of weeks, it really contributed today and it was huge because being in foul trouble … having them in and being able to play the same pace as us was huge.”

Cranston West had its opportunities to flip the game around but struggled with its perimeter shooting, hitting 18 of 66 in the game and 4 of 27 from the 3-point line. Barrington overplayed the Falcons’ shooters, forcing deep threes, and Riccio did what she could with aggressive play in near the basket to put points on the board.

“We wanted to get out in their face,” Morrissette said. “We talked about it in practice a lot – we wanted to contest their threes. That’s all we worked on for two hours straight.”

“Our shots weren’t falling tonight and that didn’t help us,” Riccio said. “There’s no much you can do in a game like this. We tried our best and it is what it is.”

Tuesday's loss ended Cranston West's hopes at a D-I title, but Maia Riccio and the Falcons are more than ready to step up their game and see what they can do in the RIIL Girls Basketball State Tournament.

The loss ends Cranston West’s D-I title hopes, but it doesn’t end its season. The Falcons accrued enough power points during the season to make the cut for the RIIL State Tournament and, much as they were in the D-I tourney, they’ll be a darkhorse contender capable of beating anyone on any night.

“Today we didn’t play awful and we still have some things to work on coming into states,” Riccio said. “I think we’ll end up pulling it off in the end.”

Barrington moves on to Sunday’s semifinal where it will meet La Salle, the No. 7 seed that upset defending state champ Bay View on Tuesday night. If there was a preferred opponent, the Rams were it because the Eagles beat La Salle 46-33 on Jan. 17 and had lost to Bay View twice in the regular season.

But in the immediate aftermath of Tuesday’s game, Barrington didn’t seem concerned with opponent. The Eagles were concerned, however, about showing up to RIC on Sunday ready to get the job done.

“We just have to go out there no matter the team, no matter the skill, no matter the players each team has,” Gill said. “As long as we go out there and play our type of basketball, I think we’re good to go.”

CRANSTON WEST 50

Olivia Tedeschi-Moran 4-13 1-4 9; Alyssa Robinson 1-7 0-0 3; Kyle Buco 4-18 0-0 9; Allison Brown 0-1 1-2 1; Maia Riccio 7-22 8-9 24; Briget O’Donoghue 0-0 0-0 0; Talya Walker 0-2 0-0 0; Saniyya Chase 2-3 0-0 4; Nicole Silvestri 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 18-66 10-15 50.

BARRINGTON 62

Riley Graveline 2-4 6-8 11; Maddie Gill 6-17 9-13 21; Liv Morrissette 3-9 2-2 8; Isys Dunphy 1-4 3-6 5; Janaya Prince-Baquero 4-11 5-6 15; Ellie Donato 1-1 0-0 2; Kimia Beers 0-1 0-0 0; Lauren Kilpatrick 0-0 0-0 0; Faith Van Ness 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 17-50 25-35 62.

Halftime – Barrington 29-25. 3-pointers – Cranston West 4-27 (Riccio 2-7, Buco 1-10, Robinson 1-4, Tedeschi-Moran 0-6), Barrington 3-22 (Prince-Baquero 2-7, Graveline 1-3, Gill 0-8, Morrissette 0-3, Dunphy 0-1). Rebounds – Cranston West 34 (Chase 10), Barrington 53 (Dunphy 11). Assists – Cranston West 4 (Four with 1), Barrington 9 (Dunphy, Prince-Baquero 3). Turnovers – Cranston West 8 (Tedeschi-Moran 3), Barrington 15 (Gill 5). Steals – Cranston West 6 (Buco 2), Barrington 6 (Six with 1). Blocks – Cranston West 2 (Riccio 2), Barrington 4 (Four with 1). Fouled out – Riccio, Chase.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Barrington girls basketball team beats Cranston West in Division I quarterfinals