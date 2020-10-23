Barring setbacks, Sam Darnold will return on Sunday

When the Jets host the Bills on Sunday, a pair of 2018 top-10 draft picks will meet again.

Jets coach Adam Gase told reporters on Friday that “barring any setbacks,” quarterback Sam Darnold will return to action following a Week Four shoulder injury.

Via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Gase explained that Darnold, the third overall pick in 2018, “doesn’t feel great, like he did in Week One. However, Darnold is “trending in the right direction.”

“It’s not like I’m worried about him re-hurting his shoulder,” Gase said. “He’s in pain. There’s a little bit of pain there for him. He wants to play. The biggest decision we had to make was, ‘Is this the right thing to do?’ because he wasn’t willing to take ‘no’ for an answer.”

With or without Darnold, the Jets most likely will be taking “L” for an outcome against Josh Allen (the seventh pick in 2018) and the Bills. Although Buffalo has lost two in a row, they fell to elite teams. The Jets currently are as bad as any team has been since the merger, frankly, losing without being remotely competitive in most of their games.

Whatever the cause whatever the reason whatever the current struggles and flaws and deficiencies on the roster, the Jets face the Bills, Patriots, and Chiefs before a Week 10 bye. Anything other than 0-9 at the turn will be a surprise.

