Barring setback, Jacoby Brissett to return for Colts this week

The Indianapolis Colts are one game back of the Houston Texans for the AFC South lead after back-to-back losses, including a tough-to-swallow home loss to the Miami Dolphins last week.

Fortunately for the Colts, their starting quarterback is expected to return this week.

Jacoby Brissett to practice fully

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Wednesday, coach Frank Reich told media that Jacoby Brissett would be a full participant in practice; Reich said on Monday that if Brissett was able to be a full practice participant on Wednesday, he’d start on Sunday.

Barring a setback, Brissett will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brissett suffered a knee injury in the loss to the Steelers and while he did practice last week, he was limited.

The 26-year-old told reporters on Tuesday that he wanted to play against the Dolphins but that Reich overruled him.

Brian Hoyer made his first start in two years against Miami — which is coached by Brian Flores, who knows Hoyer’s strengths and weaknesses from their time together in New England. He played poorly, completing just 46 percent of his passes with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Brissett, who became the Colts’ starter after Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement in August, has completed nearly 65 percent of his passes with 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions, giving him a 99.7 quarterback rating for the season.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett should return to the starting lineup on Sunday. (AP/Don Wright)

More from Yahoo Sports: