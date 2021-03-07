Barriere, Pierce lead E. Washington past N. Arizona 45-13

·1 min read

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) Eric Barriere threw for 413 yards and three touchdowns, Tamarick Pierce ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns and Eastern Washington rolled to a 45-13 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday.

Barriere, who was 29 of 49, had touchdown passes of 3 yards to Blake Gobel, 54 yards to Anthony Stell Jr., and 32 y ards to Freddie Roberson all in the second quarter. It was Barriere's fourth 400-yard game and the third-highest of his career.

The Eagles (1-1, 1-1 Big Sky Conference) led 24-3 at halftime.

Pierce had an 18-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and a 4-yarder in the fourth in the first 100-yard game in his career. Andrew Boston had eighth catches for 120.

Eastern piled up 607 total yards and three turnovers but went 5 of 6 on fourth-down gambles.

Northern Arizona (1-1, 1-1) had 344 yards, 223 coming through the air from a pair of quarterbacks.

