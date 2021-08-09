Barrick Gold reaffirms full-year targets after quarterly profit rises

FILE PHOTO: The logo of sponsor Barrick Gold Corporation is seen as visitors arrive during the PDAC convention in Toronto

(Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp, on Monday said it was on track to achieve its full-year production forecast, after the gold miner reported a 1.2% rise in second-quarter adjusted profit from the first on the back of higher prices for the yellow metal.

A weaker dollar and safe-haven buying due to COVID-19 pandemic-related uncertainty have underpinned prices for gold that ticked up slightly in the second quarter to average around $1,814 per ounce.

While realized gold prices rose 5.5% to $1,820 per ounce, second-quarter gold production fell 9.4% to 1.04 million ounces, due to planned maintenance shutdowns at Nevada Gold Mine in the United States and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.

However, all in sustaining costs, an industry metric that reflects total costs associated with production, rose 5.4% to $1,087 per ounce of gold.

Adjusted net earnings rose to $513 million in the second quarter compared with $507 million in the first. On a per share basis, earnings remained flat at 29 cents.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)