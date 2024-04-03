Barrett's Breakdowns: FSU Edge Jared Verse
Barrett Brooks breaks down the tape on NFL Draft prospect Jared Verse from Florida State.
Barrett's Breakdowns: FSU Edge Jared Verse originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Barrett Brooks breaks down the tape on NFL Draft prospect Jared Verse from Florida State.
Barrett's Breakdowns: FSU Edge Jared Verse originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Barrett will miss Friday's game against the Magic.
Wednesday's deal will reverberate not just across two franchises, but the AFC. How's everybody looking now?
Fantasy baseball can help bridge the gap until football is back and with similar settings.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill goes through the biggest NBA stories from last night and explains why he’s concerned about Steph Curry, looking at Luka Doncic as a possible MVP winner, and why he finds the Cavaliers so interesting.
Steve McMichael was hospitalized earlier this year with multiple ailments.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest March Madness TV ratings for both the Women's and Men's tournament. The trio dissects how both tournaments have stars and storylines that have captivated the country. Wetzel marvels at the basketball powerhouse that UCONN has become for both the women's and men's sports. Forde tries to put into historical perspective the impact Caitlin Clark has had on the women's tourney this year.
Jordan Shusterman & Russell Dorsey talk about the scorching hot start that Mookie Betts is off to with the Dodgers, Ronel Blanco throwing the first no-hitter of 2024 and if the Kansas City Royals will get a new ballpark closer to the city.
Reese, a 2023 first-team All-American, had until Wednesday night to decide on her future.
No surprise: NFL owners are doing quite well financially.
From Zach Edey to Michael O'Connell (and his prayer), here are how the starters in this year's Final Four stack up.
It's possible the first two rounds will no longer be held at campus sites of highly-ranked teams.
Smelley was stranded miles from shore in the Gulf of Mexico for nearly 12 hours before he was rescued.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Nate Tice to determine the biggest need in the 2024 NFL Draft for every single NFC team. But first – Rashee Rice was reportedly involved in a racing-related crash over the weekend, prompting a discussion on players getting involved in things they shouldn't and why nearly everyone around Patrick Mahomes seems to be trying to make his life harder. In other news, NFL win totals for the 2024 season dropped last week, and Charles and Nate pick out a few that surprised them, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. Later, Charles and Nate dive into draft needs for every NFC team, as they go back and forth and give some favorite prospect and position fits for teams like the New York Giants (should they take a quarterback?), Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and more.
LSU's win over Iowa in last year's NCAA title game was the previous record holder.
Rangers third baseman Josh Jung suffered a fractured right wrist on Monday. The team called up top prospect Justin Foscue to replace him on the roster.
The presumed No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is USC's Caleb Williams — we all know that. But what many might not know is that the rookie is set to change the record both for both fantasy and Chicago, says Andy Behrens.
After a meeting with Oakland, the A's are reportedly set to meet with Sacramento about a temporary move to the city.
The Titans guaranteed $55 million to Sneed after trading for him.
Have a couple of fantasy baseball teams but are unsure how to keep them strong and winning now that the season has started? Don't worry — Scott Pianowski has your back.
Dan Devine is joined by Frank Madden from Locked On Bucks to discuss a Milwaukee Bucks season that has included two new head coaches and a new superstar (Damian Lillard) to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo.