Barrett Sallee releases SEC head coaching rankings for 2022 — where’s Kirby Smart?

Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports recently ranked the 14 head coaches in the SEC heading into the 2022 college football season.

In a conference that still houses Nick Saban, there’s hardly a question as to who occupies the No. 1 spot on the list. Despite Georgia and Kirby Smart finally conquering Saban and the Crimson Tide, Smart is likely to remain below Saban on any list until the Alabama head coach officially resigns.

Is Smart the clear-cut No. 2 head coach in the SEC? Sallee says yes, and really anyone else should probably say yes as well

But as for the rest of the conference, there’s plenty of debate as to who goes where.

Here’s a look at Sallee’s head coaching rankings as we inch closer to September’s kickoff:

14-10:

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

14: Clark Lea – Vanderbilt Commodores

13: Bryan Harsin – Auburn Tigers

12: Eli Drinkwitz – Missouri Tigers

11: Shane Beamer – South Carolina Gamecocks

10: Josh Heupel – Tennessee Volunteers

9-6:

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – SEPTEMBER 18: Head Coach Sam Pittman of the Arkansas Razorbacks (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

9: Billy Napier – Florida Gators

8: Mike Leach – Mississippi State Bulldogs

7: Sam Pittman – Arkansas Razorbacks

6: Lane Kiffin – Ole Miss Rebels

5: Mark Stoops - Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops (Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)

Mark Stoops enters his 10th season in Lexington with a 59-53 record, including a 10-3 finish last season.

Our ranking: No. 3

4: Brian Kelly - LSU Tigers

LSU head coach Brian Kelly (Patrick Dennis-USA TODAY Sports)

Brian Kelly enters his first season as LSU head coach after departing from Notre Dame, where he went 92-39 over 12 seasons.

Our ranking: No. 6

3: Jimbo Fisher - Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Jimbo Fisher enters his fifth season as Texas A&M head coach with a record of 34-14, including an 8-4 finish in 2021.

Our ranking: No. 5

2: Kirby Smart - Georgia Bulldogs

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Kirby Smart led Georgia to its first national title in 41 years last season and holds a 66-15 record in Athens, including 41-9 in the SEC through six seasons.

Our ranking: No. 2

Via Sallee:

Kirby Smart (2 overall): Smart led the Bulldogs to the program’s first national title in 41 years when his squad topped Alabama in Indianapolis in January, and he has the program set up for long-term success after stockpiling talent in the Peach State. The Dawgs have four SEC East titles, one SEC title and two national championship appearances since Smart took over in 2016 as a first-time head coach. It’s really hard to sustain success, especially early in a coach’s career, but Smart did it quickly and shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. Last year: 3 in SEC

1: Nick Saban - Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama head coach Nick Saban (Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports)

Nick Saban enters his 16th season as Alabama head coach holding an incredible 178-25 record, including 103-16 in the SEC and six national titles.

Our ranking: No. 1

