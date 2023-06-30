Barrett Sallee at CBS ranks Arkansas’ schedule as fifth easiest in the SEC

Playing in the SEC is no joke. In recent years, Arkansas’ schedule had been one of the toughest in the league.

That’s not the case in 2023. At least, not according to CBS.

Barrett Sallee ranked Arkansas’ schedule as the fifth easiest in the conference. And he’s not wrong as the Razorbacks’ nonconference slate isn’t exactly the gauntlet that last year’s was. About the only thing keep Arkansas from having an even easier schedule is that the Hogs’ toughest opponents come on the road.

That also means that Arkansas has just three true SEC home games, which does make things a bit more challenging.

Let’s take a look at each game on the slate in order.

Western Carolina - September 2 (home)

Western Carolina - September 2 (home)

Conference: Southern (FCS)

Record last year: 6-5

Kent State - September 9 (home)

Kent State - September 9 (home)

Conference: Mid-American

Record last year: 5-7

Brigham Young - September 16 (home)

Brigham Young - September 16 (home)

Conference: None, Independent

Record last year: 8-5

LSU - September 23 (away)

Conference: SEC

Record last year: 10-4

Last year vs. Arkansas: Razorbacks won, 13-10

Texas A&M - September 30 (neutral)

Conference: SEC

Record last year: 5-7

Last year vs. Arkansas: Aggies won, 23-21

Ole Miss - October 7 (away)

Ole Miss - October 7 (away)

Conference: SEC

Record last year: 8-5

Last year vs. Arkansas: Razorbacks won, 42-27

Alabama - October 14 (away)

Alabama - October 14 (away)

Conference: SEC

Record last year: 11-2

Last year vs. Arkansas: Crimson Tide won, 49-26

Mississippi State - October 21 (home)

Mississippi State - October 21 (home)

Conference: SEC

Record last year: 9-4

Last year vs. Arkansas: Bulldogs won, 40-17

Florida - November 4 (away)

Conference: SEC

Record last year: 6-7

Auburn - November 11 (home)

Auburn - November 11 (home)

Conference: SEC

Record last year: 5-7

Last year vs. Arkansas: Razorbacks won, 41-27

Florida International - November 18 (home)

Conference: Conference USA

Record last year: 4-8

Missouri - November 24 (away)

Conference: SEC

Record last year: 6-7

Last year vs. Arkansas: Tigers won, 29-27

