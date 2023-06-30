Barrett Sallee at CBS ranks Arkansas’ schedule as fifth easiest in the SEC
Playing in the SEC is no joke. In recent years, Arkansas’ schedule had been one of the toughest in the league.
That’s not the case in 2023. At least, not according to CBS.
Barrett Sallee ranked Arkansas’ schedule as the fifth easiest in the conference. And he’s not wrong as the Razorbacks’ nonconference slate isn’t exactly the gauntlet that last year’s was. About the only thing keep Arkansas from having an even easier schedule is that the Hogs’ toughest opponents come on the road.
That also means that Arkansas has just three true SEC home games, which does make things a bit more challenging.
Let’s take a look at each game on the slate in order.
Western Carolina - September 2 (home)
Conference: Southern (FCS)
Record last year: 6-5
Kent State - September 9 (home)
Conference: Mid-American
Record last year: 5-7
Brigham Young - September 16 (home)
Conference: None, Independent
Record last year: 8-5
LSU - September 23 (away)
Conference: SEC
Record last year: 10-4
Last year vs. Arkansas: Razorbacks won, 13-10
Texas A&M - September 30 (neutral)
Conference: SEC
Record last year: 5-7
Last year vs. Arkansas: Aggies won, 23-21
Ole Miss - October 7 (away)
Conference: SEC
Record last year: 8-5
Last year vs. Arkansas: Razorbacks won, 42-27
Alabama - October 14 (away)
Conference: SEC
Record last year: 11-2
Last year vs. Arkansas: Crimson Tide won, 49-26
Mississippi State - October 21 (home)
Conference: SEC
Record last year: 9-4
Last year vs. Arkansas: Bulldogs won, 40-17
Florida - November 4 (away)
Conference: SEC
Record last year: 6-7
Auburn - November 11 (home)
Conference: SEC
Record last year: 5-7
Last year vs. Arkansas: Razorbacks won, 41-27
Florida International - November 18 (home)
Conference: Conference USA
Record last year: 4-8
Missouri - November 24 (away)
Conference: SEC
Record last year: 6-7
Last year vs. Arkansas: Tigers won, 29-27