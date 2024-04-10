Barrett, Raptors take on the Nets

Toronto Raptors (25-54, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (31-48, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nets -10; over/under is 220

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Brooklyn and Toronto square off on Wednesday.

The Nets are 23-26 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn allows 113.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

The Raptors are 18-31 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto has a 5-10 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nets' 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 13.7 per game the Raptors allow. The Raptors average 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Nets allow.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Nets won the last meeting 96-88 on March 25. Dennis Schroder scored 19 points to help lead the Nets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikal Bridges is scoring 20.0 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Nets. Cameron Thomas is averaging 23.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the last 10 games.

RJ Barrett is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 106.4 points, 45.3 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points per game.

Raptors: 2-8, averaging 108.7 points, 39.0 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.5 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Jacob Gilyard: day to day (hip), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (hip), Dariq Whitehead: out for season (shin), Jaylen Martin: out (ankle), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (knee), Ben Simmons: out for season (back), Keita Bates-Diop: out for season (shin), Nic Claxton: day to day (ankle), Cameron Johnson: day to day (toe).

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: out (finger), Immanuel Quickley: out (rest), Gradey Dick: out (groin), Chris Boucher: out (knee), Scottie Barnes: out (hand), Jontay Porter: out (personal reasons), D.J. Carton: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.