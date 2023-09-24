Barrett Hayton with a Powerplay Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings
Barrett Hayton (Arizona Coyotes) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings, 09/24/2023
Barrett Hayton (Arizona Coyotes) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings, 09/24/2023
Ready for the 2023 NHL preseason? It tips off this weekend in the Southern Hemisphere.
Colorado is a great story, but the Buffaloes were exposed against Oregon.
The NFL Draft prospect went ambidextrous.
Jalen Milroe threw for 225 yards and had just four incompletions.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning did not hold back in his pregame speech before Saturday’s game vs. Colorado.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Florida State found a way to pull out a gutsy 31-24 win in overtime to post its first win over Clemson since 2014 and remain undefeated.
Here's how to watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game today, plus the rest of the Week 4 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch the Ole Miss at Alabama game today, plus the rest of the Week 4 college football schedule.
The Twins clinched the No. 3 seed in the AL postseason and will host a wild-card series in Minnesota.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Turns out money doesn't automatically buy happiness.
Dan Titus examines the loaded small forward position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
Not sure where to go with your first-round fantasy hockey draft pick? We've got you covered.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Dan Titus examines the loaded center position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
Anthony Richardson has been in concussion protocol all week after he left Sunday’s game against the Texans in the first half.
Will the Giants' Week 2 comeback get their season back on track?
Week 3 is upon us! Joining Matt Harmon for this week's fantasy viewer guide is Yahoo's very own Dan Titus. The two go through each game this weekend and identify the matchups you need to binge, stream and skip.