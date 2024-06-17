Barrett Carter is this team’s first-round pick in way-too-early 2025 NFL mock draft

The Philadelphia Eagles added two former Clemson players via the 2024 NFL Draft back in April.

The Eagles selected versatile running back Will Shipley with their fourth-round pick (127th overall) and added linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. later that day in the fifth round (155th overall).

Could another Clemson player join the Eagles via the draft in 2025? A new, way-too-early mock draft for the 2025 NFL Draft from Pro Football Network’s Oliver Hodgkinson sees Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter joining the Eagles as a first-round pick next April.

Per Hodgkinson:

“Although the Philadelphia Eagles drafted a linebacker out of Clemson just six weeks ago, the position looms prominently on their projected needs list ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Barrett Carter gives them an enforcer in all phases who heads into the 2024 college campaign with 151 tackles, 21 for loss, nine sacks, three interceptions, and 14 PBUs as evidence of his multi-faced skill set.”

Carter is set to enter his senior season in 2024. Many believed he was ready for the NFL Draft this year after a stellar 2023 campaign in which he finished second on the team with 67 tackles (9.5 for loss), in addition to 3.5 sacks and six pass breakups as an All-ACC selection.

Another Clemson player also made Pro Football Network’s first-round mock draft: defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart. Hodgkinson “forecasts” the Kansas City Chiefs picking Capehart with the 32nd and last selection in the first round.

Writes Hodgkinson:

“Clemson has been a potent producer of defensive line talent for what seems like forever now. One player who could join the ranks of former Tigers in the NFL is DeMonte Capehart, who is set for a breakout season. NFL scouts are already high on the 6’5″, 320-pound juggernaut due to his off-snap explosion, all-encompassing power, and eyes-on-the-ball football intelligence.”

Capehart became a name to watch over the course of last season and was credited with nine quarterback hurries, 15 tackles (12 solo, five for loss), one sack, one pass breakup, and a forced fumble.

The Tigers open the 2024 season on August 31 against Georgia in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon EDT. The game will be televised by ABC.

Follow us @Clemson_Wire on X and on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Clemson Tigers news, notes and commentary.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire