Barrett Carter on the challenges of facing Garrett Riley’s offense in practice

The Clemson football program made a massive move when they brought 2022 Broyles Award winner Garrett Riley over from TCU to run the Tigers’ offense, and so far, things have been going well for the team since making the move.

We have heard great things from coaches and players, with the latest to discuss Riley’s offense being star linebacker Barrett Carter. The Clemson offense had some big plays on the first day of camp, and Carter touched on what it has been like facing a Riley offense.

“I think we’ve had competition ever since I’ve been here, but having the addition of coach Riley and just a new flavor with the offense, it definitely has stepped up,” Carter said. “Practice is so competitive out there. I hate to say it but it’s very frustrating for the defense just because the offense is so unpredictable.”

“They’ve made it so much more competitive recently. It’s annoying for us but I’m glad to see it,” Carter said.

Competitive and unpredictable are good signs and what you would expect out of a Garrett Riley offense. Whether it was at SMU or, most recently, TCU, where he helped lead the Horned Frogs on a dream run, Riley’s offenses have produced. As talented of a linebacker as you’ll see, Carter is seeing firsthand what Riley’s offense is capable of.

“You never know what’s going to come with coach Riley,” Carter said. “They’ll line up in one set one day and they’ll line up in the same set and it’s a completely different thing. Just so much disguise is going on. I’m excited to see what the offense does this year and just how they keep developing over the course of camp.”

The Clemson offense is going to be fun to watch in 2023.

