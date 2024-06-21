How Barrenechea can help Juventus save on Douglas Luiz transfer fee

According to Tuttosport, Enzo Barrenechea can help Juventus save on Douglas Luiz’s transfer fee by achieving specific targets at Aston Villa.

Juventus and Aston Villa are on the verge of finalising a maxi-swap deal involving Douglas Luiz, Barrenechea and Iling-Junior plus €25m paid by the Serie A giants.

However, Friday’s printed edition of Tuttosport newspaper reports that the Juventus fee will vary depending on Barrenechea’s performances.

The Turin-based paper explained on page 28 that if Barrenechea reaches specific targets, his value will increase, so Juventus will pay less. On the other hand, if the Argentinean fails to achieve some personal targets, the Bianconeri will have to pay more.

This also means that Juventus will pay only part of the €25m transfer fee now, and the remaining part will be given at the end of the season, depending on the midfielder’s performance.

Juventus had initially agreed to pay a fee between €18m and €20m to Aston Villa, sending Iling-Junior and Weston McKennie to Birmingham, but the USMNT star didn’t give his green light to the transfer, so the clubs had to change the terms of their agreement.