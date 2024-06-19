Barrenechea can break Juventus-Aston Villa deadlock for Douglas Luiz

Enzo Barrenechea is the Juventus player who could be used instead of Weston McKennie to get Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa, claim Sportitalia.

The deal between the clubs had been all done, with Douglas Luiz going to Turin in exchange for €20m cash plus McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior.

However, the American midfielder has been stalling the triple transfer.

Some claim it is because he wants a financial incentive to leave Juventus, others that he is demanding a much higher salary than Aston Villa are prepared to pay.

Whatever the reason, it is dragging on and the clubs are instead turning to other alternatives to get the deal completed.

Barrenechea alternative for Juventus-Aston Villa deal

According to Sportitalia transfer expert Alfredo Pedullà, that will be Barrenechea, who is valued at €15-20m.

The 23-year-old Argentine spent this season on loan at Frosinone, where he contributed one goal and one assist in 39 competitive games.

New Juve coach Thiago Motta would prefer to evaluate Barrenechea, but if it means getting Douglas Luiz, then he would be prepared to make the sacrifice.

McKennie and Iling-Junior had been chosen for this deal precisely because their contracts are due to expire in June 2025, so it would be solving two problems at once for Juventus.