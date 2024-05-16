Barrell racer readies for Franklin Rodeo

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Chelsie Stodghill is fired up for her second shot at the Franklin Rodeo.

Originally from Pine, Arizona, the barrel racer followed her college boyfriend back to his hometown of Franklin, Tennessee last April and has joined the local rodeo community.

She competed in her first Franklin Rodeo in 2023, but it was back for another run at it with her chocolate palomino, “Pistol”. Pistol is not so much her horse as he is her partner in the competition.

“Usually when I turn my first barrel the way he turns it, I know it’s going to be a good run. It’s pretty exciting” said Stodghill.

The Franklin Rodeo is May 16-18 at the Williamson County Ag Center just off I-65 in Franklin.

