Barr-Reeve falls to Tecumseh 7-5

May 29—LYNNVILLE — Under perfect weather conditions and with an incredible atmosphere for softball, the Tecumseh Braves were able to squeeze out a 7-5 win over Barr-Reeve on Tuesday.

Although B-R had an early lead and chances late in the game, Tecumseh maintained its status at the top of Class A softball in southwestern Indiana.

B-R got hitting up and down the lineup, including a home run from Karlye Graber but it wasn't enough to knock off Tecumseh in the pine tree-lined home of the Lady Braves.

The Vikes jumped on Tecumseh pitcher Natalie Feathers in the first frame, as a hit from Kennedy Huff and Graber reached on error. Graber had Sarah Graber run for her and Willow Thompson came up with a big double to score two runs and give the Vikes something rare, a playoff lead against the two-time defending state champs.

Barr-Reeve put a runner on third as Natalie Stoll ripped a single to open the inning, however she would be stranded 60 feet away from scoring.

Karlye Graber did her part in the first two innings, striking out four of the first five batters she faced and giving up just one hit.

She then helped herself with a shot over the right field fence and the Vikings were up 3-0.

Tecumseh was able to make some noise in the bottom of the third loading the base before a fly ball scored a run. Jenna Donohoo then had the big blast of the night with a three-run homer to left to give the Braves a 4-3 lead.

Syd Wilson led off the fourth with a single but the Braves were helped by a timely double play. The Braves were helped in the bottom of the inning with run-scoring triple from Katelyn Marx. When the smoke cleared, Tecumseh had a 7-3 lead. The Vikes cut into the lead with singles from Hallie Knepp and Karlye Graber. Addi Jones added a hit to put two runners, along with a walk to Willow Thompson Tecumseh made a pitching change with 7-5 lead.

The Vikes showed a never-die attitude in the sixth, with Kira Stoll singling but was thrown out on a close play at the plate. Kennedy Huff also gave a ball a ride but a nice catch stopped a Viking scoring chance.

The Braves had a chance for an insurance run in the sixth but left the bases loaded leaving Barr-Reeve just three outs in the season.

B-R did get a two-out double from Thompson in the seventh and a single from Wilson, but the third out would send the Braves to the North Daviess Semi-State on Saturday and starting a chance at a third straight title.