Barr named juco honorable mention All-American

Apr. 17—MORRISTOWN — Former Lebanon High basketball standout Asia Barr broke records for Walters State during the 2023-24 season and was honored for her phenomenal sophomore season by being named an NJCAA DI honorable mention All-American last week.

She was also named the TCCAA Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year for the 2023-24 season.

Barr earned the honor after a season to remember. In 28 games, Barr averaged 15.3 points per game to go along with 4.9 assists. She finished third in the country, and first in the conference, in 3-pointers made with 100.

Barr broke the Walters State school record for 3-pointers in a game twice during the season, the final time being 13 against Roane State. Her 100 3-pointers are also the Walters State single-season record.

She scored over 20 points in eight games this season, including scoring 39 against Roane State and 30 vs. Volunteer State.

Barr finished her Walters State career with 632 points, making 142 3-pointers in 58 games. Barr dished out 194 assists in two years and had 132 steals.