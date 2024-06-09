Baroni & Lazio Identify Four Key Transfer Priorities

Lazio sporting director Angelo Fabiani and new coach Marco Baroni have drawn up a strategy for the summer transfer window.

The Hellas Verona coach will take over in the Biancocelesti dugout following the recent resignation of Igor Tudor, something confirmed by president Claudio Lotito in a recent interview. An official announcement is expected in the coming days.

Lazio can now switch focus to the summer transfer window, needing to make some changes in the squad ahead of the new season as they work to set up a new project under Baroni, who showed a number of positive signs during his year in Veneto.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport (via LazioNews24), Lazio sporting director Fabiani and Baroni have now decided on the summer transfer market strategy, highlighting four key elements ahead of next month.

The four players who’ll arrive this summer are Salernitana winger Loum Tchaouna, a third striker to join Ciro Immobile and Valentin Castellanos, an attacking midfielder to replace Luis Alberto and a tactically flexible full-back who can also play as a centre back.