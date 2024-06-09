Baroni arrives in Rome for Lazio signing following Tudor resignation

Marco Baroni has arrived in Rome and has reportedly visited Formello ahead of his official unveiling as new head coach of Serie A side Lazio.

Baroni on verge of Lazio announcement

The 60-year-old, who has most recently been in charge of Hellas Verona, is expected to sign a two-year contract at the Stadio Olimpico, including a probable option for a third season according to Sunday’s reports from Il Messaggero.

Baroni will reportedly earn an annual sum of just over €1m plus bonuses during his time with the Biancocelesti.

The Lazio head coach position has been left vacant since the resignation of Igor Tudor last week. He had only been at the helm for a period of three months, having replaced Maurizio Sarri, who himself had resigned from the same position back in March.

Tudor’s reign came to a quick end after it became clear he and the Biancocelesti management had different ideas on the club’s future vision. President Claudio Lotito revealed over the weekend that Tudor had wanted to change around eight players in the current Lazio first team.

Lotito then took a swipe at Tudor and his achievements while at the Stadio Olimpico, claiming that qualifying for Europe is not particularly special by Lazio standards.

The President did reveal though, that “You will know the new coach soon, we have clear ideas.”