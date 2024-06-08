Baroni Arrival May Help Bring Hellas Verona Talent to Lazio

The imminent arrival of new head coach Marco Baroni to Lazio could prove key in the club’s chase of Hellas Verona talent Tijjani Noslin.

The Biancocelesti are on the cusp of welcoming the 60-year-old Italian tactician after an agreement was reached between the two parties in Formello on Friday. He is set to sign a two-year contract, keen to start a new project in the Italian capital.

More Stories / Lazio Transfer News

Baroni Arrival May Help Bring Hellas Verona Talent to Lazio

8 Jun 2024, 7:00

Lazio Star Ready to Complete Al-Duhail Transfer

8 Jun 2024, 6:00

Former Manchester City Youth Product Agrees to Join Lazio

6 Jun 2024, 7:00

In the meantime, Lazio have already identified Hellas Verona’s Noslin as one of their top targets ahead of the summer transfer window, appreciating his impressive six months in the Veneto capital. He netted five goals and provided four assists across 17 matches for the club.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport (via La Lazio Siamo Noi), Baroni’s arrival at Lazio could help in their chase of Noslin as the club prepare to open talks with Hellas Verona.

Claudio Lotito has a strong relationship with Gialloblu president Maurizio Setti, who values the 24-year-old forward at around €15 million. Confidence is high that an agreement can be reached soon, especially with Baroni in the dugout.