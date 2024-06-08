Baroni Agrees Terms of Lazio Contract – All the Details

Hellas Verona coach Marco Baroni is ready to take over at Lazio after agreeing to the terms of a contract in the Italian capital.

The 60-year-old tactician guided the Gialloblu to a 13th place finish during his single season in charge of the Veneto outfit, picking up nine wins and 11 draws across 38 league matches. He quickly emerged as the leading candidate to replace Igor Tudor in the dugout in Rome.

More Stories / News

Baroni Agrees Terms of Lazio Contract – All the Details

8 Jun 2024, 5:00

Hellas Verona Coach in Pole Position for Lazio Job

6 Jun 2024, 6:00

Official: Tudor Resigns From Lazio After Just Three Months in Rome

6 Jun 2024, 5:00

Baroni met with Lazio president Claudio Lotito and sporting director Angelo Fabiani in Formello on Friday, where negotiations took place regarding his possible contract at the club. The hope is for his arrival to be finalised soon, allowing a new era to begin following Tudor’s acrimonious exit.

Il Messaggero (via LazioNews24) details how Baroni has agreed to sign a two-year contract with Lazio, possibly including an option for a third year, worth around €1.3 million net per season plus add-ons.

The first add-on is a €50,000 bonus tied to winning the Coppa Italia and the second is a €150,000 bonus linked to Champions League qualification. He is expected to put pen to paper in the coming days, allowing him to take over at the club soon.