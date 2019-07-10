Lamar Odom, Baron Davis among prominent players 'deactivated' by Big3

Lamar Odom is one of several prominent Big 3 players "deactivated" by the league. (Getty)

The Big3 made a surprise statement Wednesday, announcing that several prominent former NBA players will not finish the season in the 3-on-3 league founded by rapper/entertainer Ice Cube.

Baron Davis, Lamar Odom, Jermaine O'Neal and Bonzi Wells “will be deactivated” for the remainder of the season, the league announced in a news release.

🚨🚨🚨 BIG3 Announces Player and Staff Changes pic.twitter.com/RIPmyYOacS — BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) July 10, 2019

‘Significant’ fine for ‘Big Baby’

The league also announced that Glen “Big Baby” Davis “will be fined significantly for behavior detrimental to the league” for a recent on-court tantrum, but that he won’t face a suspension.

What “significant” means in this context is unclear. The reason for the suspension is.

Davis lost his composure in a game Sunday in a rant replete with F-bombs, an ejection and the stripping of his jersey, which became a sweaty souvenir for one “lucky” fan.

League wasn’t mad on Sunday

The Big3 was happy to celebrate the meltdown via Twitter on Sunday.

Watch the full, UNCUT clip of Big Baby stripping down after being ejected from the game 😱😱😱 We'll see you next week LIVE on CBS in Providence and New York! pic.twitter.com/SOKRbHTT44 — BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) July 7, 2019

Ice Cube, seen smiling at the 2:04 mark of the above clip, seemed as entertained as the rest of the crowd from his courtside seat.

The Big3 didn’t clarify why it banned the four players that were deactivated for the season.

Davis announced on Twitter that he decided to part ways with the Big3. He also didn’t seem upset with the league or Ice Cube.

I have decided to no longer participate in the @thebig3 I don’t feel it is in my best interest to play, all love to the guys, stay connected and protect yourselves. @icecube good looking and best of luck!! 💯🤞🏾 — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) July 10, 2019

All a ploy?

The notice of the deactivated players came shortly after the league announced that it was cutting some ticket package prices by 50 percent.

If we hear any more about the suspensions, we’ll fill in the details.

But for now, it all reeks of a WWE-esque campaign to draw attention to the league.

If so, then bravo, Big3. This blog post is a testament to a job well done.

