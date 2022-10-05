Baron Browning to step up in place of injured Broncos OLB Randy Gregory

After placing outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee) on injured reserve, the Denver Broncos will be without one of their starting pass rushers for at least the next four weeks.

“Having him to have to miss some time right now is hard because he’s been a great force on the team,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday. “But hey, somebody has to step up. I think that with this whole team, they’re excited for that opportunity. We’re glad that it comes very soon, instead of having to wait longer, to be able to get out there and go play.”

The next man up for Denver is second-year outside linebacker Baron Browning. After being picked by the Broncos in the third round of last year’s draft out of Ohio State, Browning played as an inside linebacker out of necessity as a rookie because Denver had multiple injuries at the position.

This spring, the Broncos moved Browning back to his more natural outside linebacker position, a spot where they believe he can thrive. Browning will get his first opportunity to step up when Denver hosts the Colts on Thursday Night Football this week.

Broncos second-round draft pick Nik Bonitto will also see more snaps this week after getting limited action to begin the season.

With Gregory out, Browning is set to start across from Bradley Chubb. Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper will rotate in behind them. Next man up.

