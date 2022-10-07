Broncos linebacker Baron Browning is in the training room after a fourth quarter injury.

Browning injured his right hand while tackling Colts running back Phillip Lindsay for a 2-yard loss with 7:50 remaining.

Browning ran off, holding his hand.

The Broncos list him as questionable to return with a wrist injury.

He has five tackles, 1.5 sacks, six quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.

The Broncos did get defensive end Dre'Mont Jones back after he was evaluated for a possible concussion.

Broncos cornerback Ronald Darby is out with knee injury as is inside linebacker Josey Jewell.

Baron Browning questionable to return with a wrist injury; Josey Jewell out originally appeared on Pro Football Talk