Baron Browning looks like a rising star for the Broncos

Baron Browning might be on the verge of a breakout season.

The 23-year-old defender was selected by the Denver Broncos in the third round of last year’s NFL draft out of Ohio State. He went on to start nine games at inside linebacker last year after the team lost both of their starters to season-ending pectoral injuries.

This offseason, the Broncos moved Browning to outside linebacker despite lacking depth at inside linebacker. It was a perplexing decision given the team’s depth chart (they have plenty of options on the edge), but after seeing Browning dominate the Dallas Cowboys, the decision makes more sense.

Granted, it was a preseason game against mostly backups, but Browning was excellent in Saturday’s 17-7 win, totaling three tackles (including one tackle behind the line), one sack and one pass breakup. His spin-dip around the corner and ensuing sack dance brought back memories of Von Miller.

This man Browning in his first NFL game at edge really said, "let me just try out this jab inside, spin out" executed it flawlessly, kept his balance, AND finished the play. pic.twitter.com/woH17xrhZd — Frankie Abbott (@FrankiesFilm) August 14, 2022

“His acceleration on the ball and ability to bend on the edge is really good to see,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said after the game. “He played free and it was awesome to see. We’ll evaluate it more, but he’s doing a great job.”

The Broncos are now even more thin at inside linebacker following the Jonas Griffith injury, but Browning looked so good as a pass rusher that would be hard to consider moving him back inside.

Browning is willing to play wherever the coaches ask him to, but he does have a preference.

“I was happy to be moved outside, I wanted to be there last year and I’m glad things worked out the way they did,” Browning said, via Parker Gabriel of USA TODAY Sports.

Story continues

Yes, it’s only preseason, but Browning looks very promising at OLB.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List

Broncos stock up/down: Risers and fallers after first preseason game

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire