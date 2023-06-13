Baron Browning’s knee injury played into Broncos signing Frank Clark

Shortly after the Broncos agreed to terms with edge rusher Frank Clark last week, there was a report that another player at that position recently had surgery.

Baron Browning had arthroscopic knee surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus and the two moves were related to one another. Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that Browning’s injury played into the decision to bring Clark to Denver.

Payton said that Browning will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list and that he’s expected to remain on the list into the regular season. If that turns out to be the case, he would miss at least the first six weeks of the year.

Randy Gregory, Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, and Aaron Patrick are also in the mix on the edge of the defense in Denver.

