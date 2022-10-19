Baron Browning continues to impress as an edge defender

Baron Browning in the 1st half vs LAC: 3 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 batted pass #Broncos pic.twitter.com/peW7mHTKFr — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) October 18, 2022

Denver Broncos defender Baron Browning played as an inside linebacker out of necessity last year because the team had multiple injuries at the position.

This spring, the Broncos moved the second-year defender back to his more natural outside linebacker position, and that was clearly the right decision.

Browning got limited playing time through the team’s first four games behind starters Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory. After Gregory went down with a knee injury, though, Browning was thrust into a starting role, and he hasn’t disappointed.

Browning totaled three tackles (two behind the line of scrimmage), two pass breakups, one sack and one interception during Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. He has now recorded seven quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks through his first two starts as an edge defender.

Denver’s offense has been extremely underwhelming through six games, but the defense has been superb, and Browning’s played a big role in the unit’s success over the last two games.

Browning’s future with the Broncos looks bright.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire