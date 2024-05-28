Baron Browning changes jersey number back to Ohio state days

Baron Browning is a current defensive star with the Denver Broncos, but before becoming a stud in the NFL, he was a making plays for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Most Ohio State fans will remember him as one of the highest rated defensive recruits to ever commit to Ohio State and no one will every deny the obvious physical talent that he displayed.

Browning was a key contributor his last three seasons as a Buckeye, and even earned All-Big Ten honors his last year on campus. But his delay to stardom was caused by his constant position changes. Regardless, he has exploded in the NFL and been a reliable player since being drafted in the third round in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Browning wore the No. 5 while at Ohio State, but he was forced to change his number to 56 due to Teddy Bridgewater being on the roster. After the departure of Bridgewater, Randy Gregory took the number, but with both of those players finally gone, Browning can reunite with his college digit.

