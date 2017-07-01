Baroka FC reportedly beat Bloemfontein Celtic to Moerane

The former Orlando Pirates academy player is said to have left the Clever Boys after four years with the Braamfontein-based side

Baroka FC have reportedly beaten Bloemfontein Celtic to former Bidvest Wits defender Tebogo Moerane's services.







The former South Africa under-20 international is said to have become a free agent after parting ways with the Clever Boys at end of 2016/17 season.







Phunya Sele Sele and Bakgaga were believed to be competing for Moerane's signature after the Clever Boys decided against extending his deal.







Last season, Wits had S'fiso Hlanti as their first choice left-back and they have since signed full-back Thato Tlhone from Free State Stars on a pre-contract.







At Celtic, Moerane would have reportedly filled the void left by Sibusiso Mxoyana, who was released by the Free State giants this week.







After surviving relegation from the PSL last season, Bakgaga are believed to have won the race for the 22-year-old full-back, who was born in Limpopo.







Moerane is expected to compete with experienced full-back Punch Masenamela in the left-back position at the Limpopo-based club during the 2017/18 season.







The promising defender represented South Africa at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil.