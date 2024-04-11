Barnwell no-hits MJCA, FCS sweeps Saints

Apr. 10—Friendship Christian's Will Barnwell pitched a seven-inning no-hitter in a 7-0 win over visiting Mt. Juliet Christian in the first game of a doubleheader Monday at John McNeal Stadium.

The Commanders completed the sweep with a 4-2 win in the nightcap.

The teams were scheduled to play single games Monday at MJCA's Billie Friel Field and Tuesday at McNeal Stadium. But with rain in the forecast for Tuesday, the teams went for the double dip at FCS on Monday.

Barnwell retired the first 11 Saints before walking George Dayton with two outs in the fourth inning. He then hit Daniel Isbell in the helmet. The right-hander then recorded one of his 13 strikeouts to end the inning as he improved to 3-1 for the season.

The Commanders scored all their runs in the first two innings and finished with 12 hits off Jamie Edgerton, who overcame the rough start to go the full six innings. The right-hander walked one and struck out three.

Mason Hallum had three of Friendship's hits, including a double. Elijah Stockton drove in two runs as he tripled and doubled. Hayden Holleman had two singles. Quin Long, Knox Hayslip and Luke Sellars doubled.

Isbell drove in both MJCA runs in the second game, including in the first inning as the Saints took a 1-0 lead against Stockton.

Friendship went in front 2-1 in the third and 3-1 in the fifth before Isbell had his other RBI in the bottom half. The Commanders' final score came in the seventh as they climbed to 19-5-1 for the season with their eighth straight win and 12 games unbeaten.

Hallum drove in two runs on as many singles while Stockton doubled twice as Friendship finished with six hits.

Stockton surrendered all five MJCA hits in four innings for the win. He allowed one earned run and four walks while striking out seven to improve to 3-1 with a 1.31 earned-run average. Bradyn Stringer threw the final three frames, retiring all nine Saints, including seven on strikes, for his first save.

MJCA's hits included a double by Isbell.

Friendship is scheduled to host Oakland at 6 p.m. today. The Patriots are coached by Lebanon native and 1977 FCS grad Mack Hawks.

Central edges Oakland in ninth

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central edged Oakland 2-1 in nine innings Tuesday night.

The teams were scoreless through the regulation seven innings. Both traded runs in the eighth.

Ryan Judd pitched the top of the ninth for the win, allowing a hit while striking out one. Starter Colton Vivrette gave up an unearned run in eight innings on five hits and a walk with two punchouts.

Each team had six hits. Luke Kinzer doubled as he and Brayden Wadsworth had two hits and an RBI each.

Watertown no-hit by Station Camp's Casabella

WATERTOWN — Watertown was no match for Station Camp's Carter Casabella, who pitched a no-hitter in a 7-0 Bison victory Monday night.

Casabella walked Bo Price for his only baserunner and struck out eight.

Station Camp scored in each of the first four innings, including four times in the second. The Bison had four of their five hits off starter Zeb Major, who gave up six runs (four earned) in three innings. Noah Murphy and Zack Self each pitched two innings.

Lebanon dominates Liberty Creek 12-1

GALLATIN — Lebanon scored nine times in the second inning last Saturday to launch a 12-1 triumph at Liberty Creek.

Will Wright drew a base-loaded walk. Evan Driver hit a two-run single and Tol Swindell a two-run double. Evyn Underwood, Brody Royalty and Carson Fox followed with run-scoring singles.

Samuel Peach picked up the win, allowing a run on three hits in three innings. Thomas Burruss tossed two hitless innings of relief.

Lebanon notched nine hits. Fox Swindell and Brice Njezic each had two hits. Njezic drove in three runs.

The Blue Devils then went to Gallatin where they fell to 13-6 with a 3-0 loss to the Green Wave.

Commanders complete sweep of MTCS

MURFREESBORO — Friendship Christian completed its two-game sweep of Middle Tennessee Christian with an 8-5 win last Saturday.

The Commanders ran their unbeaten streak to 10 games and winning streak to six as they climbed to 17-5-1.

Ayden Moore pitched six innings to improve to 4-3 with a 1.89 earned-run average. The senior surrendered three runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Sam Duckwiler tossed the seventh, giving up two runs on two hits while striking out the side.

Each team totaled eight hits.

Quin Long had three of Friendship's hits and Luke Sellars two as each drove in two runs. Caleb Kring doubled.

'Cats hold White House in check

GLADEVILLE — Cameron Thomas and Carson Reed combined to hold visiting White House to five hits and an unearned run last Saturday as Wilson Central prevailed 3-1.

Thomas gave up the tally in the fourth inning. He surrendered three hits and four walks while striking out three. Reed worked the final three frames, giving up two hits and no walks while whiffing three, for the save.

Luke Shaughnessy scored in the first and third innings for Central with Caden Webber crossing the plate in the two-run third. Luke Kinzer drove in two runs and doubled for the Wildcats. Konnor Adelsberger had three of Central's seven hits.

Green Hill outscores Blackman 7-5

MURFREESBORO — Green Hill outscored host Blackman 7-5 last Saturday at David Price Field.

The Hawks snapped a 3-3 tie with two runs in the top of the fifth inning and added two more in the seventh, which were more than enough to withstand Blackman's single scores in the fifth and seventh. The Blaze took a 3-0 lead in the first inning before Green Hill matched it with three in the third.

Griggs Chandler drove in two runs on a double and single for the Hawks, who outhit Blackman 6-5. Grayson Beasley had two singles.

Freshman Grant Kruger pitched six innings in relief of starter Grant Leyk to get the win. Kruger gave up two runs on four hits. Liam Bowles recorded the final two outs for the save.

Lebanon shut out at Cookeville

COOKEVILLE — Lebanon had to settle for a split for its District 7-4A series with Cookeville following a 3-0 loss Friday night.

The Cavaliers scored twice in the first inning off Case Collins, who gave up two hits and a walk in two innings. Reliever Tyler Kingdon worked the final four frames, surrendering an unearned run on five hits with four punchouts.

Lebanon finished with three hits.

Walkoff run lifts Friendship past MTCS 6-5

D. Boone slid home with the walk-off run on a passed ball last Friday night as host Friendship Christian got past Middle Tennessee Christian 6-5 at John McNeal Stadium.

The run made a winner of Bradyn Stringer (2-0), who pitched a perfect top of the seventh in relief of starter Quin Long, who struck out 10 while giving up eight hits in six innings.

MTCS led 4-1 midway through the third inning before Friendship fought back to tie the score with three in the bottom of the third. Two of those runs came on Adam Gordon's seventh home run of the season leading off the inning and Long's fifth which came with two out. The teams traded single runs in the fifth and sixth.

Hayden Holleman tripled as he went 4-for-4 for Friendship. Long doubled as he and Gordon had two hits each while Elijah Stockton also doubled as the Commanders collected 10 hits.

The Commanders went to Murfreesboro on Saturday to finish the two-game set. Friendship improved to 16-5-1 with a nine-game unbeaten streak, including five straight wins.

Hawks pick up three late-week wins

Green Hill outscored visiting Centennial 9-6 on the Hill last Friday.

The Hawks took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning before Centennial matched it in the top of the second. Green Hill got three in the bottom of the second, only to see the Cougars pull even again at 5-5 in the top of the third.

Green Hill broke the 5-5 tie with two in the bottom of the third and add on with two more in the fourth.

The Hawks outhit Centennial 9-7. Gabe Gray had three singles and Luke Partin two as each drove in two runs. Griggs Chandler doubled as he and Grayson Beasley each banged out two hits.

Matthew Swallows, the second of four pitchers, worked the third inning in relief and picked up the win. After Jackson Hines hurled three innings of one-hit relief, Joey Greenstreet tossed the seventh for the save.

The Hawks were coming off a 5-2 and 10-3 sweep of a District 12-4A doubleheader at Gallatin on Thursday.

The games, originally scheduled to be a home-and-home series, were both moved to Sumner County after Green Hill's field was left unplayable by weather Tuesday.

Green Hill scored three times in the top of the seventh inning of the first game to break a 2-2 tie.

Corbin Craver pitched the first six innings for the win. He allowed one earned run on five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts. Overstreet surrendered a hit in the bottom of the seventh but struck out two to earn the save.

Green Hill was outhit 6-4. Gray had half of the Hawks' hits as he and Greenstreet doubled.

In the other game, the Hawks were the home team and spotted Gallatin a run in the top of the first inning before evening the score in the bottom half and taking the lead with three in the second. Green Hill kept adding on to the lead, capped by a four-spot in the sixth.

Micah Summar allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk in five innings while striking out seven. Liam Bowles gave up a hit and a walk in the final two frames while whiffing four.

Gray homered among his three hits. Chandler doubled as he and Nick Owens each added two hits. Greenstreet also doubled.