Barnwell claims 49ers have six players worth a first-round pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

There's no question the 49ers' roster is loaded with talent, but just how valuable is San Francisco's star-studded group?

While the 49ers undoubtedly are all-in on pursuing the franchise's sixth Super Bowl championship, let's imagine an alternate universe where they're looking to tear down. What kind of haul could they receive in return if they were to trade away their stars?

In his latest column, ESPN's Bill Barnwell took a look at every NFL player he believes currently is worth at least a first-round pick. Spoiler alert: The 49ers have not one, not not, not three ... but six.

Two first-round picks and more: DE Nick Bosa

"Outside of the torn ACL that cost him most of the 2020 season, Bosa's résumé is spotless," Barnwell writes. "He has a Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year award in his trophy case before turning 26, has averaged a whopping 13.5 sacks per 17 games and is widely regarded as an excellent two-way defender."

One first-round pick and more: LB Fred Warner, RB Christian McCaffrey

"[Warner] is one of the few players who truly transcends his positional value," Barnwell explains.

"You could say the same thing about McCaffrey, who has reached new levels since joining the 49ers on a much smaller trade package last year. The capital the 49ers sent eventually added up to something like a first-round pick, but he has to be worth more after dominating the league in a San Francisco uniform."

One first-round pick: WR Brandon Aiyuk, S Talanoa Hufanga, QB Brock Purdy

"Aiyuk has come into his own this season," Barnwell adds. "He's averaging just under 4.0 yards per route run, and while that absurd efficiency won't stick, his numbers would look nuclear if he was in an offense that asked him to run more routes.

"Hufanga revealed himself to be a defensive playmaker and hit-stick artist in his debut season as a starter a year ago, when he was named as a first-team All-Pro

"Purdy is going to make less than $3 million over the next three years combined. Maybe he's not the best quarterback in football like QBR suggests, but if he's a solid starter, that's the league's biggest bargain between now and 2025."

Believe it or not, the 49ers have even more star players who could net them significant draft capital. However, Barnwell believes they fall short of a first-round pick price tag.

Missing out: OT Trent Williams, TE George Kittle, WR Deebo Samuel, LB Dre Greenlaw, DT Javon Hargrave, CB Charvarius Ward

The 49ers have one of, if not the best rosters in the NFL and appear to be set up for success for years to come. But if they were to reverse course and tear down in a stunning turn of events, a rebuild could be fast-tracked by seven potential first-round picks and an abundance of other draft capital.

It's safe to say not a single player, coach, executive, or member of the 49ers Faithful wants or expects that to happen any time soon.

