Barnstorming Bears: How Central Arkansas cobbled together an entire football schedule in two weeks

Dr. Brad Teague, athletic director for the University of Central Arkansas, was staring at a huge problem: an empty calendar.

His fall football schedule, once stocked with conference opponents and a lucrative road trip to play Missouri, now looked like this:

Aug. 29: Austin Peay University

Sept. 5: Open

Sept. 12: Open

Sept. 19: Open

Sept. 26: Open

... and so on, all the way through to the fall of 2021.

Teague had a conference-champion team ready to play, but no schedule. He’d already decided against playing in the spring, but his rivals hadn’t … so what now?

“I don’t understand playing fall sports in the spring for many reasons,” Teague says. “When could we fit it in between basketball, Easter, and graduation? How would that work logistically? Is it safe to play football in the spring, and then again next fall?”

Central Arkansas’ small size brings a whole new round of challenges. “Especially in the FCS, how do we have staffing? How do you work 18 sports in the spring around a football game, where it’s all hands on deck?” Teague says. “How do you handle travel for football, baseball and softball teams when there aren’t enough buses in our area for us, Arkansas-Little Rock and Arkansas State?”

So with no good options at hand, Teague went to work building a football schedule, and the result is one of the stranger runs in college football history: Nine games, two of which are unique showcases, four more of which are home-and-homes … all in the same season. It’s a throwback to the “We’ll play anyone, anywhere, anytime” barnstorming days of the early 20th century … and Central Arkansas’ schedule makeover might not be done yet.

Although it’s won two of its last three conference championships, Central Arkansas isn’t the kind of school you hear about all that often; its most notable football alumni include the Washington Football Team’s Monte Coleman and current Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell. But this season, the Bears will get three turns in the national spotlight. Their jury-rigged schedule is both a testament to creative flexibility and an object lesson in how college football’s sausage gets made.

COVID presents a problem

Like every other school in America, Central Arkansas shut down its spring sports in March. But Teague was one of the ADs who saw the pandemic as a roadblock, not a dead end.

“Once spring sports were canceled, I always figured we’d find a way to play fall sports,” Teague told Yahoo Sports. “I didn’t understand why we would not try to play, if we could do the testing protocols as recommended by the NCAA.”

His conference didn’t share his optimism. Central Arkansas plays in the Southland Conference, suiting up against teams that only tend to make the national news when they upset higher seeds in the NCAA tournament (like, say, Stephen F. Austin) … or when they’re literally the only game in the country.

UCA began practice in early July, even as clouds gathered on the horizon. Soon afterward, the school’s planned game against Missouri, scheduled for this coming weekend, vaporized as the SEC and other conferences began trimming all non-conference games from their schedules.

On Aug. 13, the Southland Conference formally decided to push all fall sports activities to the spring, including football … with the caveat that, “Institutions may choose to participate in limited fall competition.”

Central Arkansas bulldogged right through that keyhole. With its usual slate of schools in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas now off the table, Teague had just weeks to get creative, crafting a schedule while laboring under a range of logistical and financial restrictions.

Only a handful of FCS schools decided to play this fall, meaning Teague was working the phones like a salesman on the last day of the quarter. He couldn’t take just any opponent; he needed them to be within driving distance. He also couldn’t afford to spend a nickel if he didn’t have to; losing Missouri meant Central Arkansas wouldn’t see a $425,000 payday.

