Barnsley vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from FA Cup fixture tonight

Barnsley's Conor Chaplin in action with Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech (Reuters)

Chelsea are taking on Barnsley this evening in Yorkshire as the Blues try to avoid an upset and reach the quarter-finals. The game is Thomas Tuchel's first taste of the FA Cup, a tournament he says he knew all about as a youngster growing up in Germany, where the FA Cup and Wembley were two words every one understood the meaning of. He fields some fresh faces tonight with Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal but it is a strong team too, and includes Hakim Ziyech and midfielder N'Golo Kante.

Barnsley had been having a good season and were threatening the Championship play-off spots until a downturn in form in recent weeks which leaves them 13th in the second tier. Manager Valerien Ismael has spoken positively this week about Barnsley's challenge against one of the best squad's in European football. The winner will meet Sheffield United at home in the sixth round.

