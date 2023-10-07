Barnsdall unbeaten at 6-0; WCS and Pawhuska also win in Bartlesville-area Week 6 football

That's a wrap for Week 6 of high school football. Let's take a look at what occurred around the Bartlesville area.

Barnsdall 42, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 14

Santa Claus showed up early for the Barnsdall High School football program with a 190-pound stocking stuffer.

Well, just a world-class stuffer all the way around.

It happened during the week when Panther head coach Kylee Sweeney learned star three-year starter Maverick Lanphear would be back in uniform — following the pronouncement a few weeks ago Lanphear would be out for the year.

Lanphear's father handed Sweeney the medical paperwork that said Maverick was completely cleared to play.

With Lanphear suited up, the Panthers improved to 6-0 — tying the program's best-ever start.

"On his first day back in practice, we kept (Lanphear) in the coach's office. "Before he came out I took out the phone and I started playing (the 'Rocky' theme, 'Flying High Now.') They were pretty excited."

Lanphear made his presence felt with 140 yards rushing and two touchdowns — including an 83-yard run. He also made six tackles and recovered a fumble.

Some other Panther offensive starts on the night included Easton Malone with 85 yards and a touchdown on the ground, Braden Byers with 60 yards receiving, James Johnson and Lincoln Gott with a touchdown apiece, and Gott with 90 yards passing.

Henry Easley sparkled on defense (12 tackles, 3 sacks), while Malone added 6 tackles (4 for loss, 4 sacks). Ronald Weber added 12 tackles. Brohk Townley also stripped the ball from a punt returner and zipped to the house for another Barnsdall score.

Wesleyan Christian School 70, Bluejacket 0

WCS (4-2, 3-0) — which is at full strength for the first time this season — continued its dramatic turnaround by recording its most impressive win — points-wise — of the season, Four-year starting quarterback Ty Cloud — who made his first season appearance last week — connected on 7-of-9 passes for 205 yards and four TDs. He flung three of those scores to favorite receiver Kael Siemers (111 yards) — who came off the injury list Friday. Carson Tennison caught the other TD. Cloud also ran for a score. Hank Edwards rumbled for 72 yards and a score and R. Edwards bolted for two scores. Zander Week and Brock Timmons each recorded six sacks. The Mustangs’ previous scoring high had been 52 points and largest margin of victory had been 47 points (twice). WCS is 10-0 in district games since the 2022 campaign. Bluejacket fell to 1-5, 0-3.

Coach's comments: "We came out the second week in a row pretty energized and ready to play. I felt like we operated at a high level on both sides of the ball. … On the first play of the game, Ty took the ball from the 35 down to the two-or-three yard line. … For the most part, I was pleased with our overall energy." (Curt Cloud)

Pawhuska 50, Nowata 6

Highlighted by Traven Richardon's 100-yard pick-six and Lane Kyler's all-around chest-pounding game, the Huskies (4-2, 3-0) continued to show why they are contenders for the top spot in District 2A-8. Kyler recorded 70 receiving yards, caught two touchdowns and intercepted two passes, QB Canyon Hindman flung the 'skin for 241 yards — on 21 completions — and ran for another score. JoJo Hendren added 91 yards rushing and two goal-line breakers and Peyton Hunt also ran for a score. Pawhuska head coach Matt Hennesy achieved his 50th career win at Pawhuska and the 150th of his career. Nowata, meanwhile dealt with some tough luck — quarterback Treaver Emberson was limited (ankle), while productive receiver Bear Savala and leading tackler Nic Humphries were both out, coach Chance Juby said. Petyon Trotter ran for Nowata's TD. Nowata (3-3, 1-2) still is in strong shape to challenge for a playoff spot.

Pawhuska coach's comments: "I think just our tempo (the decisive factor), the way we are relentless in our attack, and our defense. They couldn't move the ball. We had two big turnovers in the first quarter or we might have pulled away earlier." (Matt Hennesy)

Nowata coach's comments: "The biggest thing is we fought hard. We're young but playing our tails off against a more experienced team. ... The kids never gave up." (Chance Juby)

Olpe (Kan.) 27, Caney Valley (Kan.) 13

Caney Valley’s three-game winning streak ended — but the good news is the Bullpups (4-2, 2-0) didn’t lose any ground in the district standings. Olpe was simply the better team on the evening, surging to a 14-0 first quarter lead and shutting out the Pups until the fourth quarter. Garrett Watson provided the bulk of CV’s attack by running for a 38-yard TD and hitting Ben Matthews with a pass for a 28-yard aerial score. Watson finished with 5-of-11 passing for 82 yards and no interceptions. Olpe’s defense built a box around CV leading rusher Jackson Griffin, holding him to 38 yards on 15 carries. Olpe's Issac Miller scored with 1:01 left in the game to seal the outcome.

Coach’s comments: “Early in the game, it was a (battle) of field position. We were in horrible field position and they did a good job of keeping us in the hole. … Twice we got inside the 30 and didn’t do anything with it. … I felt like my kids never gave up, even when we went down 21-0 in the fourth quarter.” (Criss Davis)

Wilson (Henryetta) 50, Copan 30

A valiant fight and homefield advantage wasn’t quite enough to overcome a few miscues for Copan (2-4, 1-2). In the second half, Copan got within two scores but fumbled the ball away and Wilson hit a deep touchdown pass a few plays later to open up the margin. Karson Woodworth hauled in a pass from Kane Foreman for a long Copan aerial score. Weston O'Rourke and Teegan Caron both ran for a score and Zane Strickland recorded a pick-six. Logan Guess added another interception for Copan, which battled powerhouse Wilson (5-1, 3-0) valiantly. Copan's toughest district games are behind it as it focuses on finishing strong to get to the playoffs

Coach's comments: "We went into halftime down by six. We were able to come out and score better on offense. We had some bad snaps, penalties and a couple of fumbles that hurt us. We didn't play terrible, just made too many mistakes. They're ranked No. 6 in the state." (Marshall Foreman)

Tonkawa 43, Oklahoma Union 0

The rugged odyssey of 2023 continued for Oklahoma Union (0-6, 0-3), in a tough loss against playoff contender Tonkawa (5-1, 2-1). Oklahoma Union suffered its first district shutout loss. The Cougars are just two seasons removed from a 5-6 record and postseason spot.

Holland Hall 39, Dewey 0

Dewey (1-5, 0-3) collided with another District 3A-4 powerhouse. Holland Hall (3-, 2-1) has allowed only 37 points in three district contests. Dewey limited an opponent to less than 40 points for the first time in the last three weeks.

Vinita 47, Caney Valley 0

Caney Valley (0-6, 0-3) is still a work in process. The Trojans had scored in each of their two previous games but couldn’t sniff out the end zone against the Vinita Hornets (3-3, 2-1). The Trojans are just two seasons removed from a 6-4 record. They are a largely rebuilt team this season.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Highlights from Bartlesville-area Week 6 high school football action