How Barnsdall football plans to fill its void at quarterback this fall

Up until a few weeks ago, Barnsdall High football coach Kylee Sweeney eyed a smooth transition from the offseason into August preseason camp for eight-man competition.

And then "The News."

Suddenly, Sweeney had to drop two-year starting quarterback Maverick Lanphear from the equation — a situation that altered the trajectory of last week’s opening of practice.

Sweeney previewed both Braden Byers and Lincoln Gott as potential Lanphear replacements.

“Both got a lot of reps,” Sweeney said. “We’re trying to decide what direction we want to go there. … I think they’re both pretty close in the competition. We’ll continue to work them going into the scrimmage and see who wants to separate whenever we put the pads on.”

Lanphear’s absence creates plenty of opportunity for other players to step up. He was one of last season’s top passers and rushers in the state. Fortunately, the Panthers return another one of the elite ground pounders in feature tailback Easton Malone.

With Lanphear gone, Malone is picking up his role in practice as a main offensive contributor. Malone also is moving to linebacker, to help mitigate the loss of Lanphear and a couple of starters who have graduated since last year’s 7-4 record.

Blaine Gilbert also has been repping as a new starting linebacker.

“We’re looking at those two to solidify that area,” Sweeney said.

Sweeney welcomes out 25 players — as many or more than some area 11-man programs have drawn out during the past few years. The depth is perhaps most notable on the line, where Sweeney can call on double-digit numbers to spread the playing time.

In the secondary, “we have three returning starters. We’re kind of waiting to see how that solidifies itself. We have a lot of depth. A lot of kids could get playing time,” Sweeney said.

Sweeney and his players are looking forward to colliding with Wesleyan Christian School. Last year, WCS eked out a 53-52 decision.

“We had the ball late … but time expired,” Sweeney said. “Early in the fourth quarter we were up two touchdowns.”

This year’s game will be played on Homecoming Night in Barnsdall. If a single M.O. can define Barnsdall, it’s physicality. Both the WCS and Copan head coaches pointed to that trait as the toughest aspect of playing the Panthers.

“Barnsdall is always well-coached,” Copan head coach Marshall Foreman said. “It’s always a physical game.”

Sweeney credits Barnsdall’s aggressive mentality to his training back as a coach at Hominy.

“We ran the ball hard, had physical teams and I wanted to bring that type of mentality to Barnsdall,” Sweeney said. “One of the best comments I’ve received is when coach Overstreet of (state-semifinalist) Pioneer-Pleasant Vale told me at the district meeting, “your kids are a tough, hard-nosed group.”

Sweeney and his coaches want to continue to nurture that mentality during the second week of practice.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: How Barnsdall football plans to fill its void at quarterback