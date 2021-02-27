Barney’s fairytale comeback and 50 up for Daly – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

You’ll never see Roy Keane in lycra.

Crouchie needs help!

So @OfficialClancy just asked me ‘is that pip guardioli’ 😭 I can’t breathe — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) February 27, 2021

Wilfried Zaha struck a pose.

Lee Mason’s decision to rule out Brighton’s quickly-taken free-kick was criticised.

This is a first even with the levels this season’s bonkersness. Lee Mason has disallowed a goal, then given a goal, then disallowed a goal. Best, confused of Leicester. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 27, 2021

How is that not a goal?????? — Adam Webster (@AdamWebster31) February 27, 2021

Sergio Aguero was pleased with a good afternoon’s work.

Triunfo merecido ante un duro rival. Feliz de seguir sumando minutos y orgulloso de ser parte de este equipo // A well-deserved victory over a tough rival. Happy to rack up minutes and proud to be part of this team 🤟🏽 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/xPFjQgDIa3 — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) February 27, 2021

Jamie Carragher enjoyed Kevin De Bruyne’s weak-foot assist against West Ham.

KDB on the left foot 👌🏻 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 27, 2021

Jesse Lingard, Michail Antonio and Declan Rice took the positives from the Hammers’ defeat.

We gave everything, felt like we deserved more but top team performance proud of the boys 💪🏾#COYI pic.twitter.com/Bpb4TmioBn — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) February 27, 2021

We fought for everything today but didn’t come away with what we wanted. It doesn’t change our aim, we’ll keep pushing in the next match 👊🏾 #COYI pic.twitter.com/8XMe8k43uA — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) February 27, 2021

This Team❤️ take the positives and move forward together. #COYI pic.twitter.com/67c5I6atUp — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) February 27, 2021

Gary Neville went back to his roots to watch Salford in action.

Jack Wilshere focused on the points after being sent off for Bournemouth.

Big 3 points. Sometimes it's not pretty but we will fight together for every single point from now until the end of season! Well done lads 🍒🍒@afcbournemouth — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) February 27, 2021

Ryan Jack celebrated his 29th birthday.

Happy Birthday, Ryan Jack 🥳 pic.twitter.com/lmO4lCpR2R — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) February 27, 2021

Cricket

Rob Key had a chuckle.

Looking forward to watching the crick… oh #2daytestpitch 😂😂 — Rob Key (@robkey612) February 27, 2021

Bad luck for Adam Lyth.

Trash TV for KP!

I’m just going to say, last nights episode of, Married At First Sight, was the best episode of reality TV I’ve ever watched & the next one looks better…! #MAFS — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 27, 2021

Formula One

Lando Norris made a splash.

New helmet for Charles Leclerc.

Rookie Mick Schumacher settles in at Haas.

Yesterday was a really good one! What a great team 🙏 #47 @HaasF1Team pic.twitter.com/vOXeu8sWY7 — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) February 27, 2021

Rugby Union

Landmark day for Elliot Daly.

Congratulations @elliotdaly who will make his 50th appearance for England today 👏 Elliot made his debut #OnThisDay in 2016 against Ireland 🌹 pic.twitter.com/g0iUkIuXo6 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 27, 2021

England great Jason Leonard reminisced on matches with fans.

I always loved playing in Cardiff. The passionate crowd, the electric atmosphere & of course the fierce on pitch battles.I hope this is the last ever time #WALvENG is played with no fans… pic.twitter.com/lrrJA3wczg — Jason Leonard (@JasonLeonard114) February 27, 2021

Gareth Bale enjoyed Wales’ Triple Crown triumph.

Rugby League

Darts

Michael van Gerwen was focused.

Just heading down to practice for day 3. Feeling good, have a clear head on what needs to be done. Thank you for all the support 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/bduGkSgDa0 — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) February 27, 2021

Raymond van Barneveld completed a stunning comeback.

𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗘𝗬 𝗛𝗔𝗦 𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗜𝗧!👁🐯 Raymond van Barneveld has won his first PDC ranking title in eight years in just his third day back on the tour!🏆 Fairytale stuff from the five-time World Champion! pic.twitter.com/CddkQegjoQ — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 27, 2021

🇳🇱 𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗘𝗬. 𝗜𝗦. 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞 👁️🐅 It's a fairytale return for Raymond van Barneveld who takes the title at Players Championship Three and after making his return to professional darts, he's already back in the winner's circle! 🏆 Congratulations Raymond! 👏 pic.twitter.com/WNlUQkgPOe — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 27, 2021

🗣 "𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙘𝙪𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙄'𝙫𝙚 𝙗𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙞𝙣 𝙮𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙨" Hear from a proud Raymond van Barneveld after he cleans up £10,000 and the title just three days into his return to professional darts! pic.twitter.com/OEcJO4S69C — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 27, 2021

Boxing

Tennis

