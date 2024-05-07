Barnett among WVU Tech softball honorees

May 6—Shady Spring alumna Olivia Barnett was one of four WVU Tech softball players honored with postseason awards.

Catcher Macy Wilkens was selected as an All-River States Conference second-team performer, the conference announced.

Wilkens was the conference regular season leader in home runs with 14. She also led the Golden Bears with 38 runs batted in and was tied for second with seven doubles.

Barnett and designated player Abby Gates were named to the All-River States Conference third-team.

Barnett, a sophomore shortstop, was fifth in the conference with six homers. She led Tech with 11 doubles and drove in 23 runs.

Gates hit .315 with four doubles and five home runs.

Hutchinson, a junior from Huntington, was named to the NAIA Champions of Character Team.