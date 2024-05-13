Barnet reject Swindon approach for boss Brennan

Dean Brennan has been in various roles at Barnet since the summer of 2021 and was made head coach in February 2022 [Rex Features]

Barnet say they have rejected an approach from League Two side Swindon Town for their head coach Dean Brennan.

Brennan guided the bees to second place in the National League before losing 4-0 to Solihull Moors in the play-off semi-finals.

Swindon are looking for a new boss to succeed Michael Flynn who left in January - Gavin Gunning has been in interim charge of the Robins since.

"Earlier this week, Barnet FC made Dean Brennan aware that they had received an approach from Swindon Town requesting permission to speak with him," a Barnet statement read.

“Dean would like to assure supporters that he remains fully committed to achieving Barnet FC’s goal of promotion to the EFL, and a significant amount of work has already taken place to enhance the squad for the new campaign.

“Dean and the club continue to look forward to the season ahead.”