Barnes says patience will be Vols’ portal strategy

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee proved to be one of the top men’s college basketball teams in the country this past winter. They just narrowly missed a trip to the Final Four, after an Elite Eight loss to Purdue.

Still, it’s been a busy transfer portal season on Rocky Top.

Head coach Rick Barnes and the Big Orange staff have lost a total of four guys to the NCAA transfer portal this offseason. The biggest hit was taken in the frontcourt – as All-SEC forward Jonas Aidoo and his backup, Tobe Awaka.

However, UT has added a trio of players out of the portal, as well.

Darlinstone Dunbar is a high-scoring guard, Felix Okpara is a certified rim protector, and Igor Milicic Jr. will provide height and athleticism down low.

Barnes told reporters in Kingsport earlier this week that the program will be selective about their next addition to the team – but, it’s likely that more additions will be made with three scholarships still available.

“Again, I think what we’re looking for now is the best player that we can find,” he explained. “Someone – you know, we’re always looking to add some scoring if you can. That’s something we’d look at, whether it’s up front or in the backcourt.”

“But, right now, whatever we do, it’s got to be something we think we don’t have and something we know that can benefit us.”

Barnes has always believed there are enough players out there for every team in the country, he explained – it’s simply a matter of finding the ones that best fit your program.

