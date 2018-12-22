Barnes makes 5 3-pointers, Indiana State beats Colorado Indiana State guard Jordan Barnes (2) dribbles past Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Diamond Head Classic, Dec. 22, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU (AP) -- Jordan Barnes made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points and Indiana State held on to beat Colorado 72-67 on Saturday in the opener of the Diamond Head Classic.

The victory was the first for the Sycamores (7-3) over a current Pac-12 member since 1946. They are 2-6 against current Pac-12 programs. Colorado had a six-game win streak end.

Christian Williams, playing in his second game with the Sycamores after satisfying NCAA residence requirements, had 14 points and seven rebounds. Tyreke Key scored 12 points and Cooper Neese 10.

The Sycamores came in as the nation's leader in 3-point field-goal percentage at 44.5 percent and kept it up against the Buffaloes (8-2), making 8 of 12 from the arc in the first half in taking a 36-28 lead. Indiana State finished at 56 percent from the 3-point line, better than their 44 percent overall.

The lead reached 14 with 15:52 remaining in the game but it was a one-point contest at 66-65 after Shane Gatling's 3-pointer with 1:15 to go. After Key scored for Indiana State, McKinley Wright was fouled scoring but missed the free throw and Key scored in transition for a 70-67 edge. Gatling missed a 3-pointer and Williams finished the scoring with two free throws.

Tyler Bey led Colorado with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Gatling and Wright added 10 each.