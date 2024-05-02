Barnes out injured. How much of a blow is it to Norwich City?

[BBC]

[Getty Images]

Norwich City head coach David Wagner revealed on Thursday that striker Ashley Barnes will miss Saturday's trip to Birmingham with a calf injury. He is likely to be out until the end of May.

This would potentially rule him out of a Championship play-off final, should the Canaries make it that far.

What do you make of this news?

How much of a blow is losing Barnes?

Should Sydney van Hooijdonk step up to replace him?

Or should Wagner shuffle his pack and maybe move Gabriel Sara to the number 10 role?

Get in touch with your thoughts here.