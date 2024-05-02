Barnes out injured. How much of a blow is it to Norwich City?
Norwich City head coach David Wagner revealed on Thursday that striker Ashley Barnes will miss Saturday's trip to Birmingham with a calf injury. He is likely to be out until the end of May.
This would potentially rule him out of a Championship play-off final, should the Canaries make it that far.
What do you make of this news?
How much of a blow is losing Barnes?
Should Sydney van Hooijdonk step up to replace him?
Or should Wagner shuffle his pack and maybe move Gabriel Sara to the number 10 role?