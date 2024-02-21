Barnes helps SWMC to another men's basketball victory

Feb. 20—At Hamilton Arena, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College relied on two defensive stops in the last 20 seconds to hold off Brescia (Ky.) 76-74 in a key River States Conference men's basketball matchup Tuesday night.

SMWC led 75-74 in the final seconds before Cobie Barnes grabbed a key rebound off a missed 3-pointer with 3.7 seconds remaining and was fouled. Barnes hit one of two free throws to increase the lead to 76-74. On the final Brescia possession, Calvonta Shaw hit the rim with a half-court shot that fell out as Saint Mary-of-the-Woods won its 22nd game of the season and improved to 16-1 in the RSC.

Barnes led the Pomeroys' offense with 28 points and nine rebounds. Greg Jenkins and Chaz Birchfield added 14 points each.

The Woods will play its final regular-season game Saturday at Oakland City, starting at 4 p.m. EST.