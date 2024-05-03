Barnes doesn’t see the Vols and Tigers renewing their in-state rivalry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee athletics department made its annual pitstop to the Bluff City for the Big Orange Caravan.

On the trip was first-year Lady Vols head coach Kim Caldwell, who was just hired three weeks ago after a successful tenure at Marshall.

Also head football coach Josh Huepel, athletic director Danny White, and head men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes.

Barnes and the Volunteers are fresh off only the program’s second Elite 8 appearance, where they lost to the national runner-up Purdue.

It’s now going into the fifth season since the Vols and Memphis Tigers have last played and according to Rick Barnes the series will not return anytime soon.

